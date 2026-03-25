Kenmare to cut 15% of mine staff and suspend dividend as gross profit plunges

Kenmare Resources said that it is laying off 15 per cent of staff working at its key Moma mine in Mozambique and suspending its final dividend as its gross profit plunged 79 per cent amid a slump in shipments and prices of its titanium minerals.

The Dublin-based group also swung into a net loss of $325 million (€280 million), driven by a $301.3 million impairment charge taken against it Moma assets as it lowered its long-term revenue assumptions amid uncertainty over pricing, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kenmare Resources said earlier this month that it may have no choice but to bring international arbitration proceedings against Mozambique after tax authorities there sought to “unilaterally” impose a new regime on royalties and VAT on the titanium miner’s processing and exporting activities in the country.

However, it said on Wednesday that “following recent meetings we continue to believe there is scope for a mutually acceptable negotiated outcome, which would avoid the need for arbitration”.

“In light of the challenging market conditions, we have had to make some difficult but responsible decisions, including retrenching 15 per cent of our Moma employees and suspending the 2025 final dividend,” said Tom Hickey, group chief executive. “This is in line with our commitment to maintaining balance sheet flexibility and ensuring the group’s long-term financial stability. The board recognises the importance of the dividend to many shareholders, and we are focused on resuming dividend payments as soon as it is prudent to do so.”

This is the first time that Kenmare has not proposed a final dividend since it made a maiden payout in 2019.

Revenues fell 20 per cent last year to $312 million last year due to a 13 per cent decrease in shipments and a 6 per cent decrease in the average price received for Kenmare’s products to $338 per tonne.

Gross profit slid to $18.4 million from $95.4 million.

Kenmare’s Moma mine in Mozambique is the group’s key asset. It produces about 6 per cent of global titanium stocks. Its main products, ilmenite and rutile, are used in everything from paints, plastics and paper to aircraft, medical equipment and golf clubs.

The Dublin-based group has been in talks for more than three years with Mozambique on a new so-called implementation agreement. The previous 20-year accord expired just before the end of 2024, though the terms were to remain in place until a new one was reached.

However, tax authorities in the country in recent months went about seeking to impose new VAT and customs charges on Kenmare imports and increasing the Moma production and exports royalty rate – even with a new agreement. Hickey said that Kenmare is now “in constructive negotiations and both sides appreciate the importance of a near-term resolution”.