Business

Airport cap not meant to halt growth, Oireachtas committee told

Politicians hear that Dublin passenger limit was intended to facilitate third terminal

Dublin Airport passenger limit was meant to aid development of a third terminal, it has emerged.
Dublin Airport passenger limit was meant to aid development of a third terminal, it has emerged.
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Mar 24 2026 - 14:161 MIN READ

Planners never intended to halt Dublin Airport’s growth when they capped passenger numbers in its two terminals at 32 million a-year, it has emerged.

The limit stems from a Fingal County Council local area plan that predicted the airport would handle 38 million travellers annually by 2025 and would need a third terminal, according to Declan Fitzpatrick, chief executive of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

“The 32 million is not a cap on the whole airport, rather on terminal one and terminal two,” he told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick explained that the Fingal plan provided for a third terminal on the airport’s western side, so the limit on terminals one and two was to ensure “balanced development” of the airport as a whole.

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It did not result from a need to limit traffic or other such concerns, he added.

Subsequent developments at the airport and in air travel stalled the need for the third terminal, but the planning conditions meant to facilitate its development remain, Fitzpatrick noted.

Dublin Airport passenger cap sent air fares soaring, DAA to tell TDs ]

He said that if the IAA had to take the cap into account when deciding terms for allocating take-off and landing slots at the airport, this would prevent airlines from launching new routes from Dublin.

It would also hinder efforts to boost flights to deal with peak travel, Christmas, Easter and sports events.

Such “unintended consequences” are why no comparable European airport has a passenger limit similar to Dublin’s, Fitzpatrick told the committee.

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Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
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