CRH lobbied the Government for changes to financial reporting rules. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

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When a raft of Irish companies switched their stock market listing from Europe to the US, they had to change how they reported their results. In short, they now need to adhere to US rules known as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) as well as International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Now CRH has asked the Government to change the law here on financial reporting, seeking Companies Act exemptions that could cut its annual accounting costs by more than €10 million. Arthur Beesley reports.

Joe also reports that the Irish credit union movement is close to having €1 billion of mortgage loans, following strong growth in recent years amid an easing of sector lending restrictions, according to theIrish League of Credit Unions.

For Novo Nordisk Irish country head Dilek Dogan Gurluk, the battle against diabetes is a personal one. She explains why in an interview with Paul Colgan.

Why has a UK-based company that hasn’t traded in Dublin since May been added to the Iseq 20 Index? Joe explores the issue in this week’s Agenda.

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde has warned of a looming price shock from conflict in the Middle East. Speaking after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 2 per cent, Lagarde said the war had “made the outlook significantly more uncertain” and would have “a material impact on near-term inflation.” Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Meanwhile, equity markets have turned choppy heading into the weekend, with oil prices cooling somewhat, as investors weigh efforts by the US and Israel to ease concerns over the Iran war.

The top executives at Irish food ingredients multinational Kerry Group saw their take-home pay cut by 18 per cent last year following shortcomings in the company’s short-term targets, its annual report shows. Colin Gleeson reports.

Unions have clashed with Aer Lingus over disciplinary investigation procedures at the airline that they say disadvantage workers and are legally flawed. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

As the crisis in the Middle East apparently worsens, what are the real risks to the world economy now? Cliff Taylor unpacks the issue in Smart Money.

Staying with the Middle East, Eoin Burke-Kennedy explores the wider ramifications of the war and what may happen next.

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