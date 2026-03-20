Stocks turn choppy as traders parse US and Israel’s Iran war signals

S&P 500 futures were steady on Friday morning after the underlying benchmark recovered from a 1 per cent drop to finish the last session down 0.3 per cent. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Equity markets turned choppy heading into the weekend, while oil prices cooled as investors weighed efforts by the US and Israel to ease concerns over the Iran war.

S&P 500 futures were steady on Friday morning after the underlying benchmark recovered from a 1 per cent drop to finish the last session down 0.3 per cent. Brent crude declined from its highest closing level since July 2022 to trade around $107 (€92.52) per barrel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the nation will no longer target energy infrastructure, and added that the war will end a lot faster than people think, as Iran is no longer able to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told reporters he’s “not putting troops anywhere” after being asked about the possibility of deploying ground troops.

Traders are parsing every geopolitical headline as the conflict has upended the energy supply chain.

Prices of gasoline and jet fuel have surged while cooking gas shortages have triggered fistfights in India. The International Energy Agency has called the war the biggest supply disruption in the history of the oil market.

“The long shadow of the energy crisis is far from lifted,” said Hebe Chen, a senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Sydney. “It would be naive to call this anything more than a fragile exhale.”

Trading in Asia was thin on account of holidays in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Japanese markets were also shut, meaning there was no cash trading in Treasuries during Asian hours.

A slump in shares of heavyweight Alibaba Group also weighed on the MSCI Asia gauge.

The Chinese tech giant’s stock lost as much as 6.4 per cent in Hong Kong after it reported sales that missed estimates, dragged by sluggish growth in its core ecommerce business. Meanwhile, shares of AIA Group jumped nearly 5 per cent after its results and the announcement of a buyback plan.

The MSCI Asia benchmark was up 0.3 per cent for this week, after falling in each of the previous two weeks.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of the US dollar rose 0.2 per cent on Friday after slipping 0.7 per cent in the last session. India’s rupee weakened to a fresh record low against the US dollar.

The risk of a global inflation shock has also complicated the policy outlook for global central banks. Investors in bond markets around the world are rushing to bet on higher interest rates amid the jump in energy prices.

Australia’s benchmark bond yields climbed to the highest level in almost 15 years on Friday, while New Zealand’s two-year yields hit the highest in about a year. -Bloomberg