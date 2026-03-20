Credit unions close in on €1bn of mortgage lending as restrictions are eased

Credit unions have been growing their share of the mortgage market since the Central Bank lifted limits on long-term lending in 2020. Photograph: iStock

The Irish credit union movement is close to having €1 billion of mortgage loans, following strong growth in recent years amid an easing of sector lending restrictions, according to the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

The league, which represents 90 per cent of active credit unions in the country, said that the mortgage book of its members surged 26 per cent last year to €754 million. However, it estimates that the wider sector ended 2025 with a home loans portfolio of €992 million and is “closing fast on the €1 billion milestone”.

Still, that equates to less than 1 per cent of the total €109 billion of Irish owner-occupier mortgages outstanding in December, according to Central Bank data.

Mortgages represented 11.5 per cent of the overall loan portfolio of ILCU members at the end of last year, up from 10.1 per cent, reflecting a decisive shift in how members are using their credit union.

Total outstanding loans for ILCU members grew by 10 per cent to a record high of €6.54 billion – breaching the previous peak of €6.21 billion set in 2008 as the Celtic Tiger economy collapsed. They had 3.36 million customers at the end of the period – up 85,511 on the year.

The ILCU has also confirmed that it is in talks to join the new peer-to-peer instant payments service Zippay, rolled out by the State’s three domestic banks on their mobile apps last week. Zippay is a service provided by leading European paytech group Nexi.

The increase in lending has occurred against the backdrop of regulatory and legislative tweaks in the past five years, aimed at improving the viability of the credit union sector.

The Central Bank eased previously highly restrictive limits on long-term lending in 2020.

Laws introduced in 2023 allow credit unions to refer members to peers for services for the first time. They also enable them to club together to provide loans. And they introduced the concept of a corporate credit union – a credit union for credit unions – to support collaboration and pool certain resources.

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Last year, the Central Bank gave the credit union movement additional lending flexibility, which, it estimates, would treble the sector’s capacity for mortgage and business lending to about €9.9 billion.

Effective from last September, credit unions, regardless of size, can lend up to the equivalent of 30 per cent of their total assets by way of home mortgages. Business lending can reach as much as 15 per cent of assets.

Credit unions will also not have to submit business plans for certain lending while mandatory monthly performance reporting will also be abolished for specific loan categories.

“It is particularly encouraging to see mortgage lending continuing on such a strong upward trajectory,” said David Malone, chief executive of the ILCU. “Credit unions are providing real choice in a hyper-concentrated market and offering vital supports to members at the most important financial moments in their lives.”

He added: “The credit union movement is also in discussions regarding participation in the recently announced Zippay initiative with a view to rolling out the service to credit union members, and, as a sector, we are also progressing with the development of an overall sector-wide strategy that will guide the future of credit unions in Ireland.

“This strategy, which will be aligned to the Government’s commitment to develop a five-year strategy for the movement, will ensure credit unions remain locally rooted while also expanding their modern financial services offering.”