Primary Health Properties’ portfolio tops €450m

The European Central Bank (above), US Federal Reserve,Bank of England and Bank of Japan are widely expected by economists to keep their key interest rates on hold this week as they await clues for how the Iran war will affect inflation. Joe Brennan reports. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg

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Primary Health Properties (PHP), a London-listed owner of primary care properties in the UK and the Republic, is on track to see the value of its Irish portfolio breach the €450 million level as it continues to expand in the market. Joe Brennan has the details.

The Government has been gifted an unexpected opportunity to change the narrative around the much-delayed national children’s hospital, and they should take it. The current position – as set out by the Minister for Health last month – is that fingers crossed, the €2.24 billion facility adjacent to St James’s Hospital in Dublin will sort of open before the end of the year.

Rather than keep up this charade, the next time the Minister for Health or anyone else, for that matter, is asked when the hospital will open, they should simply reply that it will open when it is safe for it to do so and not before. If anyone complains, point them in the direction of Glasgow, writes John McManus.

The European Central Bank (ECB), US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan are widely expected by economists to keep their key interest rates on hold this week as they await clues for how the Iran war will affect inflation. Joe Brennan reports.

British challenger bank Monzo hit Irish shores last year, and it is now offering current accounts. But you’ll have to get in line. There were about 8,000 in the queue, but the fintech says numbers are whittling down.

Monzo is giving a €25 bonus to those on the waiting list who receive an invite and then activate their card. Refer a friend and they will be bumped up the line. So who is Monzo, and is their current account worth the hype, asks Joanne Hunt.

‘Over a billion eyeballs will be on the parade’: St Patrick’s festival CEO Richard Tierney Listen | 40:38

Tesco Group said that it is now buying €900 million worth of Irish products for export to the UK supermarket giant’s stores outside the Republic. All told, the group is currently buying €1.6 billion worth of Irish products annually, making it the single largest retail purchaser of Irish food and drink globally, the retailer said in a statement, writes Joe Brennan.

John Kelly’s grandfather departed Dublin for Liverpool, the city on the Mersey, in the 1930s, his grandson now heads up Suir Engineering, with 1,600 employees, in the country he left. Mark Hennessy talks, data centres, apprenticeships, blood ties with Ireland and more with the chief executive.

Investment and stockbroking firm Cantor Fitzgerald has retained Colliers and Savills as joint agents to find a buyer for a substantial mixed-use portfolio at Carrickmines Park in south Dublin. Ronald Quinlan reports.

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