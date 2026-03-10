Business

Dublin air-conditioning firm tops latest tax defaulters’ list

Revenue publishes list of 25 settlements with a total value of €7.9 million

The total number of settlements published on the latest Revenue list was 25
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Tue Mar 10 2026 - 15:262 MIN READ

A Dublin-based installer of air-conditioning systems made the largest settlement on the latest tax defaulters’ list.

Air Force H & V Limited with an address in Tallaght made a settlement of €2.2 million relating to an income tax liability in the final quarter of last year.

The company, which is now in liquidation, owed €1.3 million for the under-declaration of taxes including PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT plus an additional €333,472 in interest and €576,101 in penalties.

Some €1.8 million remains outstanding, Revenue said.

The settlement was the largest on the list, which covered the three months to the end of December.

The next largest settlement was made by Dublin lighting consultant Pro-Light Design and Technology Ltd which made a €1.1 million settlement relating to the under-declaration of corporation tax and VAT.

The Sandyford-based group was said to owe to the tax authority €698,279 in unpaid taxes plus €95,749 in interest and €331,489 in penalties.

All but €22,000 remains outstanding.

The total number of settlements published on the latest Revenue list was 25 with a total value of €7.9 million. There were eight company directors and four landlords on the list.

Also on the list was E-scooter enterpreneur Runo Dortie who has an address in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. He made a settlement for almost €130,000 for the non-declaration of capital gains tax and VAT and the under-declaration of income tax related to his Eirescooters Ireland business.

Desmond O’Keefe with an address in Killorglin, Co Kerry and listed as a crypto currency investor made a settlment for €155,030 for the under-declaration of capital gains tax.

