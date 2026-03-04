Panic sweeps South Korea markets and going it alone in the housing market

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index displayed at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.

Panic swept across trading desks in South Korea overnight as local stocks, by far the hottest in the world over the past year, extended their free-fall.

Down more than 12 per cent at one point following a 7.2 per cent drop in the previous session, the high-flying Kospi Index was headed for its biggest single-day slide since 2008. You can catch up with the latest market reaction to the Middle East crisis here.

Service sector growth slowed to a six-month low last month, driven by several factors including “rising cost pressures,” according to a report by AIB. The greater costs were linked to wages, pensions, energy and fuel prices. Eoin Burke Kennedy has the details.

A wide range of parties including developers, investors and potentially healthcare providers are expected to vie to secure ownership of the former St Mary’s nursing home in Dublin 4.

Located immediately adjacent to St Vincent’s University and Private hospitals and the Elmpark Green office and residential scheme, the site’s potential is reflected in the guide price of €40 million, which equates to an average of €2.97 million an acre. Ronald Quinlan reports.

“It’s wild to me. I can’t believe it, and it’s one of the proudest things I’ve ever done in my life,” says Martha Gilheaney of buying her own home. She’s one of the growing number of first-time buyers doing it solo, many of whom are women. Joanne Hunt has the details.

Greenman Investments, the Irish manager behind a German retail property fund where redemptions are frozen, has hired a new chief executive as the flagship portfolio advances the sale of about €160 million of assets to begin meeting withdrawal requests.

Neil O’Keeffe, a former corporate lawyer and funds industry specialist, succeeds company cofounder Johnnie Wilkinson, who remains an executive director, with a focus on the different fund strategies. Joe Brennan has the story.

The State’s exit from the banking sector will take another step forward later this month when second round bids for Permanent TSB, or PTSB as it’s now known, are due.

The contest for the bank – home to one million Irish borrowers and savers – appears to be between an Austrian lender that nobody has heard of and two equally anonymous US private equity funds, writes John McManus in his column.

Dublin-based medical technology firm HealthBeacon increased its revenue by 71.7 per cent in 2025, as it marks two years after the company exited examinership.

“We’re really back in business now,” HealthBeacon chief executive Kieran Daly told The Irish Times. “In the examinership year, we lost €13 million, so we have really swung it around in two years. We are delighted, and it is all hands to the pump.”

The medtech company was sold to US-listed Hamilton Beach for €6.9 million in early 2024. Hugh Dooley reports.

