HealthBeacon posts record revenue two years after exiting examinership

Dublin-based medical technology firm HealthBeacon increased its revenue by 71.7 per cent in 2025, as it marks two years after the company exited examinership.

“We’re really back in business now,” HealthBeacon chief executive Kieran Daly told The Irish Times. “In the examinership year, we lost €13 million, so we have really swung it around in two years. We are delighted, and it is all hands to the pump.”

The medtech company was sold to US-listed Hamilton Beach for €6.9 million in early 2024.

Consolidating its distribution into the wider group, and concentrating on the US market helped the Irish medtech firm’s revenues grow to $7.35 million (€6.22 million), from $4.28 million in 2024.

On a full year basis, HealthBeacon made a $1.3 million loss in the 2025 financial year but a stronger performance in the second half of the year lead to slight profits in the third and fourth quarters.

HealthBeacon develops smart tools for managing medication such as its flagship product, which reminds patients to inject their medications at home. The device can be programmed with a patient’s medication schedule, and will remind them to take it at the correct times.

Daly said the product improves patients’ adherence to their injection schedule while using their product.

He said HealthBeacon has been operating as a division of Hamilton Beach for two years, in line with the US-listed company’s “stated ambition” to develop a footing in the health industry in line with the demands of its customer base.

The first year, he said, “was really about integration” but that alongside slotting into the new organisation they drove “just over 100 per cent revenue growth”.

“As important as revenue growth was the cost management,” he said. “We halved our spend in year one while also delivering 100 per cent growth.”

Part of this cut to costs was due to the company reducing its staff numbers during the examinership process, but the elimination of its direct-to-consumer business and integration into Hamilton Beach’s distribution network alongside overall consolidation was a significant contributor, he explained.

In their second year, HealthBeacon recorded revenue growth of 71.7 per cent, but “as importantly, we were profitable for the last two quarters of 2025 – which is a big achievement”.

This is due, in part, to significant growth in its patient subscription base in the year. Daly said it has a “healthy business model” and it is one that is allowing the company to beef back up its staff numbers.

At the parent company’s earnings call, Scott Tidy, president and chief executive Hamilton Beach Brands, said its health division, which is comprised solely of HealthBeacon, reached “a significant milestone” in terms of its profitability.

He noted that the medtech has launched new software products with Swiss multinational pharmaceutical giant Novartis, and on an annual basis, was successful in growing its patient subscription base by 50 per cent in 2025.

HealthBeacon is set to launch a new product aimed at tacking patient adherence to oral medication in the coming year.

Given that it is part of a publicly-listed company, Daly could not comment on HealthBeacon’s goals for the year, but noted they are “guiding for profitability for the full year” and that the first two months of 2026 “look good so far”.