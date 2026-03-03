Business to Arts awards open for nominations

Sponsors at the launch of Business to Arts Awards 2026 in the Graphic Studio Gallery, Dublin. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Nominations have opened for the 2026 Business to Arts Awards, which include an Accenture-sponsored bursary for digital innovation in art and a €5,000 arts bursary in partnership with The Irish Times.

The awards, which are in their 34th year, celebrate partnerships between business and the arts in Ireland that demonstrate commitment to artists and arts organisations through sponsorship, grant-making, commissioning and long-term collaboration.

Categories include arts sponsorship, philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, access initiatives and community engagement. Judges will be looking for partnerships that demonstrate genuine collaboration, clear strategic alignment and meaningful investment of funding, time or expertise.

Could Trump’s new global tariff scupper the US-EU trade deal? Listen | 37:48

Nominations will close on April 16th, with this year’s awards taking place in September at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead an organisation that champions the transformative power of creative partnerships,” said Business to Arts chief executive Louise O’Reilly.

“With our 34th year under way, the Business to Arts Awards will continue to spotlight collaborations that not only enrich Ireland’s cultural landscape but also drive community impact.”

Its partnerships include CBRE, which sponsors the big arts partnership award, and ESB, which funds an award for creative sustainability. Irish Life, Catapult and Community Foundation Ireland will also sponsor awards this year.

In addition to the €10,000 arts bursary, The Irish Times also sponsors the long-term partnership award.

“Business to Arts Awards is a great celebration of the creativity of artists and arts organisations and as a long-time champion of the arts in Ireland, The Irish Times is committed to supporting collaboration between the business and arts communities,” said Tania Meighan, head of marketing at The Irish Times.

Other bursaries include the €10,000 Jim McNaughton/TileStyle artist’s bursary, which celebrates excellence in artistic commissioning, and the Accenture €10,000 digital innovation in art bursary.

“By investing in the arts, we help foster creativity and enrich our communities, and we’re honoured to continue our partnership with the Business to Arts Awards,” said TileStyle’s Gerry Butler.