Aer Lingus sees operating profit jump by 38% to €282m in 2025

An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 aircraft as seen flying on final approach over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London. Photograph: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aer Lingus saw its operating profit jump by 38 per cent or €77 million to €282 million in 2025 on the back of what it said was “robust revenue performance, favourable fuel pricing and capacity growth”.

2025 was a year of “significant investment for the airline”, the company which is part of the IAG group said in its latest full-year results.

The carrier increased its overall capacity by 6.6 per cent with passenger numbers rising by almost 3 per cent.

The expansion saw the group grow its transatlantic network with new routes to Indianapolis and Nashville, contributing to a capacity increase of 7.4 per cent to North America.

Aer Lingus said it had an operating profit of €31 million in the final quarter of 2025, a €26 million decrease on the same period in 2024.

This followed a 45 per cent increase in transatlantic competitor capacity through the 2025/2026 winter season.

The strong overall performance in 2025, however, was driven by operating profits of €135 million and €170 million in the second and third quarters respectively, it said.

With 2026 coinciding with the airline’s 90th anniversary, Aer Lingus said it operate its largest-ever transatlantic summer schedule, adding new routes to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham and increased frequency to New York, Boston, Nashville, Indianapolis and Orlando.

Aer Lingus’s first direct service to Cancún, Mexico, also commenced in January.

“As we enter our 90th anniversary year, we are operating our largest ever transatlantic summer schedule, strengthening connectivity to, through and beyond Ireland,” Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton.

“Continued investment in next‑generation aircraft and new technology, including our partnership with Starlink, underpins our focus on sustainable growth, enhanced service for our customers and long-term competitiveness," she said.

Embleton highlighted the need to resolve the passenger cap issue at Dublin Airport.

“Urgent resolution of the passenger cap issue is required from Government- it is imperative to now immediately enact legislation which will enable the Minister for Transport to remove the passenger cap and provide the certainty that is required for the Irish economy,” she said.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, we will continue to focus on efficiency, productivity and making investments to improve operating margin and to realise Aer Lingus’ full potential,” she said.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, reported ​a better-than-expected annual profit on Friday as ​it benefited from lower fuel ⁠costs and resilience ‌on ‌its ​core transatlantic routes, particularly for its ⁠premium ​services.

IAG reported ​an operating profit ‌before exceptional items ​of €5.02 million, ⁠compared with ​€4.97 billion projected by analysts polled by LSEG. That’s up 3.5 per cent from last ‌year’s adjusted ⁠operating profit of €4.44 billion ‌.