World Economic Forum chief quits over Jeffrey Epstein links

Borge Brende, the president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum, is stepping down after eight years in the role. Photograph: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, has announced his resignation following an investigation by the forum into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende said on Thursday that his decision to step aside after more than eight years in the role came “after careful consideration”.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the forum to continue its important work without distractions,” he said in a statement.

The WEF, known for its annual summit in Davos, Switzerland each January, launched the probe earlier this month after the release of millions of files on the late sex offender Epstein by the US Department of Justice.

Brende is the latest high-profile figure to be caught up in the fallout from the release of the Epstein files, following former US Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers’ decision this week to step down from his teaching role at Harvard University.

Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state and first lady, will testify on Thursday before US congressional lawmakers’ investigation into Epstein. Meanwhile, the UK’s former ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been released on bail and denies wrongdoing.

In a statement, co-chairs of the WEF André Hoffmann and Larry Fink said of Brende’s resignation: “We wish to express our sincere appreciation for Borge Brende’s significant contributions to the World Economic Forum. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organisation, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos. We respect his decision to step down.”

Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and chief executive while the board oversees the leadership transition.

The DoJ’s trove of files shows iMessage exchanges between Epstein and Brende in 2018 and 2019. In one message after a dinner, Brende wrote: “thx for a very interesting dinner … You’re a brilliant host. Warmly, Borge,” later adding: “Missing you Sir. Borge.”

In another exchange, after Epstein outlined advice he was giving to a Middle Eastern leader, Brende responded: “Concur. I’m glad you’re giving him council.”

The two also discussed Davos and potential attendees.

The documents show that Epstein appeared to target senior figures connected to the WEF, including Brende, seeking introductions and influence at Davos.

The resignation comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the Swiss organisation, long regarded as a stable convening platform for political and business elites but increasingly facing scrutiny from multiple directions. In recent years the forum has grappled with criticism over its governance.

Founder Klaus Schwab, who had led the forum since its founding in 1971, stepped down as chair of the board in April 2025 amid internal scrutiny prompted by whistleblower allegations and questions about governance. Fink and Hoffmann were appointed in August to steer the forum through a reform process.

The probe into Brende’s relationship with Epstein — in addition to ructions caused by Schwab’s exit — has disrupted succession planning for the role of WEF chair.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, who was Schwab’s chosen successor, is “no longer a foregone conclusion” to take over the post, the FT reported earlier this month. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026