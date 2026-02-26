Drone delivery company Manna signs partnership with Uber

Manna has completed more than 250,000 drone deliveries across Europe, and 60,000 from its hub in Dublin 15

Uber has signed a deal with Irish drone delivery company Manna that will see the US-founded firm launch drone deliveries for its Uber Eats customers across Europe.

The partnership, which will mark Uber’s first European launch of drone delivery, will combine Manna’s technology and Uber’s global platform and logistics expertise.

Launching in Ireland, where Manna already has drone delivery services operating in some areas, the partnership will allow Manna to expand its aerial deliveries into more European cities.

“Our focus has always been on building a delivery system that can scale sustainably across markets,” said Manna chief executive Bobby Healy. “Partnering with Uber allows us to integrate our technology into a global platform and expand into additional cities in a structured, responsible way over time.”

Manna, which was cofounded by Healy, has completed more than 250,000 drone deliveries across Europe, and 60,000 from its hub in Dublin 15.

It has been eyeing international expansion in recent months, testing its drones in countries such as Finland. The company has also sought to expand to new sites in Ireland, including Tallaght and Dundrum. However, it has encountered some opposition locally.

The new partnership with Uber is a “defining moment” for drone delivery, Manna chief operating officer Eoghan Huston said.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve proven that autonomous aerial logistics can operate safely, reliably and at scale in real communities,” said Huston. “Integrating with Uber’s global platform allows us to bring that capability to more consumers, merchants and independent retailers — accelerating the shift toward faster, cleaner last-mile delivery. Our focus remains simple: build the safest, fastest and most sustainable delivery infrastructure in the world.”

Supporters of the technology believe drones could potentially ease congestion, cut emissions and provide safer delivery infrastructure.

“Autonomous technology is shaping the future of delivery, whether it’s on the streets or in the skies,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s president of autonomous mobility and delivery. “We’re proud to launch in Europe and excited to introduce this technology to more Uber Eats customers over time.”