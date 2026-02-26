Close to 100,000 more builders needed to hit housing targets

More than 100,000 more construction workers may be needed, according to Ibec.

The Irish construction sector will need to add between 95,000 and 110,000 additional workers to meet Government housing targets, according to an industry report. As Colin Gleeson reports, Property Industry Ireland (PII), the Ibec trade association representing the property sector, has published a new skills report examining the future workforce requirements for housing and critical infrastructure.

The 122 apartments at The Ironworks residential scheme developed beside Dundrum Town Centre will generate net rental income of €3 million between them when fully let, according to figures released by British property group Hammerson. Ciarán Hancock has the story.

Air travel industry sources believe a European Commission ruling could force planners to axe a restriction limiting night flights at Dublin Airport. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Can AI really take over everyday tasks for most of us? Ciara O’Brien wonders if it can start with sorting out someone’s inbox.

Cantillon runs the rule over the latest data on commercial vacancies in the State, while also assessing what the latest report on maintaining access to cash services means for the banks.

Blockchain has long been most associated with crypto transactions but that is starting to change. Emmet Ryan explores how in this week’s tech feature.

There are smart scales aplenty but they cost a pretty penny. In tech review Ciara O’Brien take a much more budget-friendly version through its paces.

