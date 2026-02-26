Planners may axe Dublin Airport night-flight limit

Dublin Airport: The European Commission has ruled that planners failed to follow EU regulations when imposing a night-flight limit. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Air travel industry sources believe a European Commission ruling could force planners to axe a restriction limiting night flights at Dublin Airport.

The commission said this week that An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) failed to follow EU regulations in a ruling last July that limited flights between 11pm and 7am at Dublin to 35,672 a year, or 98 a night.

ACP said it would consider whether to reopen the process that led to last July’s decision.

Air travel figures speculate that the commission’s ruling will force ACP to drop the night-flight limit.

The planning body imposed the limit alongside an aircraft noise quota, a move airlines insisted overstepped European law when ACP ruled last July.

Instead, carriers such as Aer Lingus and Ryanair said ACP should only have allowed for the quota, which favours the use of less noisy aircraft. They point out that new technology has considerably cut the noise made by modern commercial jets.

The commission said ACP did not follow EU regulations, imposing the night-flight limit without considering measures other than such restrictions.

Ryanair welcomed confirmation that the night-time ruling breached EU law.

ACP’s ruling had not come into effect as the planning body first had to refer it to Europe. It originally made the ruling in response to an appeal against an earlier decision by the Airport Noise Competent Authority applying a noise quota at Dublin.

The noise authority, part of Fingal County Council, also extended the hours during which the airport could use its north runway from 6am to midnight.

ACP allowed the increased use of the north runway, but imposed an overall 98 flights-per-night limit on the airport alongside the noise quota. It allowed use of the south runway through the night.

The European Commission’s ruling means the 7am to 11pm limit on the north runway remains in place, at least until a further ACP decision.

Meanwhile, Ryanair warned that the European ruling added urgency to the need for the Oireachtas to pass a proposed law abolishing the 32 million a-year passenger cap at Dublin.

Michael O’Leary, its chief executive, pointed out that the Government pledged to abolish the cap when it took office more than a year ago.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport, recently received approval for legislation axing this limit, also imposed by planners.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport is seeking public views on the proposed law by next Friday.