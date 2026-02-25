Tour operator offering Japan trips goes into liquidation, IAA confirms

A Dublin-based travel agency that specialises in trips to Japan and India has gone into liquidation, according to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA)

As well as selling trips overseas Oomi Travel also brought tourists from overseas into Ireland.

Its website, which is still live, promises a range bespoke holidays that it says are “crafted for friends and families, couples, corporates, large and small groups, to a selection of unique destinations”.

However The Irish Times understands that it has not been operating as normal for a number of months and its telephone lines are no longer active.

The company traded as Unique Japan Tours for 20 years until it rebranded as Oomi Travel in 2023.

In a release issued on Wednesday the IAA confirmed that the operator had gone into liquidation.

It said it did not have any information as to how many people are likely to have booked holidays with the operator.

It is not known if there are any customers currently overseas on holidays booked through Oomi Travel.

All travel agents that operate in the Republic have to be licensed and bonded and the IAA operates a consumer protection scheme to ensure people are not left out of pocket in the event that a tour operator goes out of business.

“Passengers may be covered if they purchased a package from Oomi Travel Limited and have suffered a financial loss because [it] could not fulfil the package, in full or in part, due to its failure,” the IAA said.

A claim form is available on the IAA website and impacted consumers must submit an application for redress to the IAA by post only by June 25th if they wish to have a claim assessed.

After that date the authority will determine the amount due to those who have been impacted by the company’s closure.