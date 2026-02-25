Stripe is weighing up possible acquisition of payments pioneer PayPal

Strip chief executive Patrick Collison (left) noted recently that PayPal had had a tough time over recent years. Photograph: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Payment processing firm Stripe is considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stripe, founded by Patrick and John Collison and which is among the industry’s most valuable companies, has expressed preliminary interest in a potential acquisition of the digital payments pioneer or its assets, sources said.

The deliberations are early and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for Stripe and PayPal declined to comment.

Founded in the late 1990s, PayPal was an early mover in digital payments. It has since struggled with modernising its payment technologies as rivals such as Apple and Alphabet have seized market share.

Stripe has become one of the industry’s most coveted players. On Tuesday, Stripe announced it had reached a $159 billion (€135 billion) valuation in an employee tender offer.

“PayPal has had, obviously, a tough time over the past few years and the landscape has changed quite a bit with Apple Pay and Google Pay and everything like that,” John Collison, Stripe’s president, said in an interview this week. “I can’t talk about any, you know, M&A hypotheticals but they’ve definitely had a tough time.”

PayPal’s former board chairman, Enrique Lores, is due to take up his new role as president and chief executive officer on March 1st, replacing Alex Chriss, who was ousted as chief executive this month. David Dorman was appointed to replace Lores as board chair.

Chriss’s taking of the reins from Dan Schulman in 2023 had been seen at the time as a much-needed shift. How consumers and businesses handle payments had changed enormously since PayPal was conceived.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue missed analysts’ estimates, according to results for the period that also showed a continued slowdown in payment volume. – Bloomberg