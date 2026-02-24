Average Irish weekly earnings increase 3.1% to €1,011

The largest annual percentage increase was 6.8 per cent in the accommodation and food services sector, rising from €448.20 to €478.67.

Average weekly earnings increased 3.1 per cent to more than €1,011 in the last three months of last year, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The largest annual percentage increase was 6.8 per cent in the accommodation and food services sector, rising from €448.20 to €478.67.

The second largest increase was 6.2 per cent in the financial, insurance and real estate sector, which rose from €1,339.25 to €1,422.89 over the year.

Average weekly earnings rose by 11.8 per cent in the three years to the quarter, and all sectors saw increases in average weekly earnings over that period.

Average hourly earnings grew by 3.4 per cent to €31.22, while average weekly paid hours decreased from 32.5 to 32.4.

Average hourly earnings rose by 11.9 per cent over a three year period from €27.90 to €31.22, while average paid hours remained the same at 32.4 hours.

Could Simon Harris’s savings scheme for the ‘middle classes’ prove to be a sound investment? Listen | 38:27

The average hourly total labour costs were €36.70 across all economic sectors. Information and communication had the highest average hourly total labour costs at €59.53, followed by €49.52 in education and €49.41 in financial, insurance and real estate activities.

The sectors with the lowest cost of employing labour were the accommodation and food services sector at €20.07, and the arts, entertainment, recreation and other service activities sector at €27.17.

Average hourly total labour costs increased by 12.9 per cent over three years, from €32.51 per hour to €36.70.

The job vacancy rate was 1.3 per cent, down 0.1 per cent from the end of the previous quarter.

The highest vacancy rates were 5.7 per cent in the public administration and defence sector, followed by 2.5 per cent in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector.

There were 30,200 job vacancies, at the end of the quarter, which was an increase of 3,300 from the 26,900 vacancies a year earlier.

Average weekly earnings increased by 3.7 per cent across the public sector, rising from €1,186.72 to €1,230.11.

The Garda had the highest average weekly earnings and average weekly paid hours in the public sector at €1,558.72 and 41.2 hours respectively. The highest average hourly earnings in this period were €51.22 in the education sector.

CSO statistician Niall O’Sullivan said: “Average earnings in the economy continue to increase year-on-year, driven by a number of factors, including a stable job vacancy rate since over the last two years, as well as annual employment growth of 2 per cent.”