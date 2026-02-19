Michael Smurfit receives distinguished leader award from The Irish Times

Michael Smurfit at his home in Monaco, with the Distinguished Leader in Business Award from The Irish Times. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Michael Smurfit, one of Ireland’s best entrepreneurs, has received the Distinguished Leader in Business award at The Irish Times Business Awards, which is run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Now in his 90th year and living in Monaco, Smurfit is credited as the driving force behind the strong global growth of the Smurfit packaging group over many decades.

He stepped down from the company in 2007. The business, now operating as Smurfit Westrock, is currently led by his son Tony Smurfit and is the largest player in the packaging industry worldwide.

“I’m delighted to be receiving this award, which at this age of my life is very unexpected,” he told guests at the awards event via a video link from his home in Monaco.

In terms of his legacy, Smurfit says he’d like to be remembered for building a business with high ethics, worldwide renown and one that was the best in its industry.

“The business is now run by my son Tony, it’s nearly 100,000 people, operating in 45 countries with a turnover of $30 billion-plus and Ebitda of $5 billion-plus. From small, humble beginnings in Dublin, one simple factory that my father started, my legacy is the name of the company, well known and well respected and long may that continue.”

He also reflected on the many changes that have happened in Ireland during his lifetime.

“The island I grew up in was totally different in the island of today. It was an Ireland of not so plenty, an Ireland of emigration, poverty, very few success stories and lots of failures.

“In my day, it was probably less than a handful of people who were successful. So the transformation has been enormous, and I hope it continues from many decades to come in the future.”

The awards were held at the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday evening. They are run in association with Bank of Ireland with the winners chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Microsoft executive Anne Sheehan.