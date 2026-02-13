Jim Woulfe appointed as new Enterprise Ireland chairman

Former Dairygold boss has been interim chairman since June 2025. Photograph : Matt Kavanagh / THE IRISH TIMES

Former Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe has been appointed as chairman of Enterprise Ireland, filling a vacancy opened by the resignation of Michael Carey last year.

Woulfe has held the role on an interim basis since the resignation of his predecessor, and has been appointed to the full position by the Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke.

The role opened up after businessman Michael Carey stepped down following reports highlighting that his company, biscuit maker East Coast Bakehouse, was late in filing its accounts to the Companies Registration Office as required by law.

The new chairman is best known for his time as chief executive of Dairygold Co‑Operative Society, which was the culmination of 42 years with the organisation. He retired from the position in late 2021.

He began his professional career with the Ballyclough Co‑operative, which later merged into Dairygold, and is a graduate of dairy science from University College Cork (UCC). He was appointed chief executive of the dairy group in 2009.

Woulfe was appointed to the board of the enterprise development agency in 2022, and also sits on the board of Bord Bia, Fota Wildlife Park and the Pairc Uí Caoimh stadium board.

Burke said he is “pleased” to make the appointment and noted Woulfe brings a “proven track record in corporate governance, strategic leadership and enterprise development, skills that are essential in strengthening Ireland’s enterprise base, creating employment and supporting companies to compete internationally”.

The minister said, “Jim has already demonstrated strong leadership as Interim Chair. I look forward to working with him as Enterprise Ireland drives the growth of a vibrant, resilient, regionally balanced enterprise sector and supports companies to scale, export and embrace innovation.”