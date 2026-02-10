Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees profit rise on strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC forecast growth in organic operating profit of up to 10 per cent in 2026, driven by strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks and expansion into markets with growth potential.
The company, which sells Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta in European and African markets, reported an 11.5 per cent increase in 2025 organic operating profit, roughly in line with analyst expectations of 11 per cent.
It said organic operating profit would grow by between 7 per cent and 10 per cent in 2026.
Analysts were expecting profit growth of 9.4 per cent, on average, according to a company-compiled poll.
The beverage bottler reported annual net sales of €11.6 billion, just ahead of the average analyst estimate of €11.56 billion.