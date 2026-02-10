Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees profit rise on strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks

Coca-Cola said organic operating profit would grow by up to 10 per cent in 2026. Photograph: Zak Bennett/Bloomberg

Bottler Coca-Cola ​HBC forecast growth in ‍organic operating profit of up to 10 per cent in 2026, ‍driven by strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks and expansion into ‌markets with growth potential.

The company, ⁠which sells Coca-Cola, Sprite, ‌and ​Fanta ‍in European and African markets, reported an 11.5 per cent increase in 2025 organic ⁠operating profit, roughly ⁠in line with ⁠analyst expectations of 11 per cent.

It said organic operating profit would grow by between 7 per cent and 10 per cent in 2026.

Analysts were expecting profit growth of 9.4 per cent, on average, according to a company-compiled poll.

The beverage bottler reported annual net sales ‌of €11.6 ‌billion, just ahead of the average analyst estimate ‌of €11.56 billion.