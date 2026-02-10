Business

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC sees profit rise on strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks

Company is also counting on expansion into ‌markets with growth potential

Coca-Cola said organic operating profit would grow by up to 10 per cent in 2026. Photograph: Zak Bennett/Bloomberg
Coca-Cola said organic operating profit would grow by up to 10 per cent in 2026. Photograph: Zak Bennett/Bloomberg
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 08:251 MIN READ

Bottler Coca-Cola ​HBC forecast growth in ‍organic operating profit of up to 10 per cent in 2026, ‍driven by strong demand for non-alcoholic drinks and expansion into ‌markets with growth potential.

The company, ⁠which sells Coca-Cola, Sprite, ‌and ​Fanta ‍in European and African markets, reported an 11.5 per cent increase in 2025 organic ⁠operating profit, roughly ⁠in line with ⁠analyst expectations of 11 per cent.

It said organic operating profit would grow by between 7 per cent and 10 per cent in 2026.

Analysts were expecting profit growth of 9.4 per cent, on average, according to a company-compiled poll.

The beverage bottler reported annual net sales ‌of €11.6 ‌billion, just ahead of the average analyst estimate ‌of €11.56 billion.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning