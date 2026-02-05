Two in five Irish people planning to buy an electric vehicle in next two years

Environmental concerns, lower running costs and high fuel prices are among the primary motives behind buying an EV, the survey found. Photograph: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

Two in five Irish consumers are planning to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) in the next two years, new research from EY has found.

The findings, which are based on more than 500 Irish respondents in the global survey of 32 countries, show environmental concerns (37 per cent), lower running costs (31 per cent), increased range (30 per cent) and high fuel prices (27 per cent) are the primary motives.

However, barriers still persist, with more than one third citing uncertainty around charging and running costs as a deterrent, while 31 per cent point to a lack of charging infrastructure in their area.

Recent figures from the Central Statistics Office show electric and hybrid vehicles represented 57 per cent of new registrations in 2025, which was an increase of 11 percentage points from 2024.

“The higher proportion of EVs in actual registrations compared to consumer intent may reflect several factors, including the influence of incentives and market conditions at the point of purchase that may shift consumer decisions beyond initial intentions,” said the EY report.

EY Ireland transport leader Julia Ann Corkery said: “What we’re seeing in the Irish market is sustained and growing demand for electrified vehicles, with 40 per cent of prospective buyers indicating an intention to choose an electrified option.

“Building on last year’s rebound in EV sales, the findings highlight strong consumer motivations around sustainability, lower running costs and improved vehicle performance, which continue to underpin Ireland’s transition to cleaner mobility.”

Alongside these factors, she said broader market trends are also contributing to interest in EVs, including the increasing availability of more competitively priced EV models.

“We have seen clear movement across Europe toward lower cost options entering the market, which is helping to make electrified vehicles more accessible,” she said.

“While consumers still have practical questions around charging and overall running costs, a lot of which relates to their specific housing circumstances and associated off-street parking, or not, these are typical considerations in any maturing market.

“Ongoing investment across the public, private and local authority landscape in Ireland is helping to build confidence, and as infrastructure and technology continue to progress, the fundamentals for EV adoption in Ireland remain very solid.”

For those not planning to purchase an EV, cost-related factors feature prominently with 36 per cent citing uncertainty surrounding charging and running costs. Another 31 per cent point to insufficient charging infrastructure.

“Neighbourhood charging continues to be a challenge, particularly for city centre and apartment-dwelling households without off-street parking,” said Corkery.

“This is an area of increasing focus for local authorities, several of whom have now published strategies for public charging provision in constrained urban environments.

“Taken together, the findings suggest that while Irish consumers are steadily moving toward electrified mobility, the transition remains nuanced, with motivations and practical considerations shaping the pace of change.”