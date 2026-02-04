Almost six in 10 people would consider buying derelict property, says property website MyHome

Almost six in 10 people would consider buying a vacant or derelict property if improved financial support were available, while 86 per cent believe not enough is being done to use vacant homes to boost housing stock, according to MyHome.ie.

The group, which is owned by The Irish Times, conducted a survey of 2,031 people in January.

It found 72 per cent of people believe planning delays are a big reason that homes take too long to be built in the Republic, while just 7 per cent of respondents said recent changes to housing policy have made it easier to buy a property.

MyHome managing director Joanne Geary said the supply of homes has been the most pressing concern facing the property market for some years now.

“This latest survey shows that prospective homebuyers are focusing on the reasons why it has taken so long to reverse the trend of insufficient housing completions, with planning and infrastructural issues top of mind,” she said.

“This is not a problem that can be solved overnight, but progress needs to be made as a matter of urgency in areas such as vacant and derelict housing to allay people’s concerns.”

Only 12 per cent of people believe enough work is being done on critical infrastructure where building is taking place, while 52 per cent said a lack of local infrastructure has changed their ideal location to buy.

Meanwhile, 83 per cent are worried about the state of the property market in general, while just 7 per cent say recent changes to housing policy have made it easier to buy a property.

The cost of living is still having a significant effect on prospective homebuyers, as 46 per cent have postponed a home purchase due to cost concerns.

Seven in 10 said they have to look beyond their top location choice because of price concerns, while 42 per cent want to renovate their homes but cannot afford to do so.

Just over half of people believe private sector investment is needed to help deliver homes, while 83 per cent are worried about the state of the property market in general and 86 per cent believe the Government could do more to help the property sector.

The recent move by some employers to scale back on hybrid working does not appear to have had a big effect, as just 25 per cent of respondents said that their employer’s move away from hybrid working had affected their property search.

Meanwhile, just over half of people expect property prices to continue to rise over the next year. This compares with 63 per cent when the same question was asked in the MyHome sentiment survey last March.

A majority (56 per cent) of respondents will aim to secure a mortgage term of more than five years, which MyHome said was “perhaps no surprise given recent geopolitical and economic volatility”.

Energy costs and environmental concerns remain a big consideration for respondents, with 70 per cent saying a new home’s Ber would influence their decision to purchase it.

The cost of living was still a compelling factor in the housing market, said Geary. “It is no surprise that cost-of-living concerns are still a major consideration for people. The Government must continue to look at the scope and scale of available grants in order to satisfy acute demand not just from people who wish to buy a home, but those who wish to renovate and improve the energy efficiency of their property.”