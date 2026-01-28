Why Ireland backed India trade deal and are the days of thousands of tech jobs over

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The European Union and India have agreed what Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has described as “the mother of all trade deals.” Unlike the Mercosur agreement, this has faced little opposition from Irish and European farmers. Eoin Burke-Kennedy breaks down what it all means for Ireland, while Rahul Bedi provides the Indian perspective.

Intel has long been seen as the key to Ireland’s success in attracting foreign direct investment from the tech sector. Now though, Intel is hobbled after missing the boat on artificial intelligence and Ireland too is struggling to catch up on the new sector. In his column, John McManus shows why IDA Ireland needs an AI related win, and quickly too.

We all want to save for later in life but do many of us really know what we want it for? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt explains why it’s so important to understand what we want from our savings.

The Irish arm of leading advisory and communications group Teneo paid a dividend of €2.55 million to its New York parent in October last year, according to accounts just filed. Ciaran Hancock has seen the accounts.

About 760,000 workers across the State will feel the impact of Ireland’s new mandatory workplace pension scheme for the first time this week when they receive their pay packets. Dominic Coyle has the story.

The departure from Twitter of senior manager Dublin based manager Gary Rooney in late 2022 was “a paradigm example of direct dismissal in which he played no part,” the Labour Court was told by his legal team on Tuesday. Emmet Malone has the story.

State airport operator DAA “abused its dominant position” over the car hire market at Dublin Airport, the High Court heard on Tuesday. Hugh Dooley was in court.

Growth in Government spending is higher than appropriate levels, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned. It said that given the economy was already performing well, it did “not need support from fast increases in Government spending”. Martin Wall reports.

Heineken is to increase the price of all its draught products by 3.1 per cent from the middle of next month in a move which will see the cost of a pint of lager, stout and cider made by the brewer climb by around 20 cent. Conor Pope has the story.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that two former Press Up properties in Dublin have been put on the block, while a Dublin hotel is back on the market but after a price cut.

