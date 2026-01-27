Uniphar on track for €200m earnings target

Healthcare services group Uniphar said it was on track to reach its earnings target of €200 million by 2028 as the company continued to grow its business.

In a trading update for the year ended December 31st 2025, Uniphar said organic gross profit grew 9 per cent over the year, with a strong trading performance, lower finance costs and the impact of its €35 million share buy-back programme.

Earnings per share grew 21 per cent in 2025, the group said, ahead of its expectations.

Looking ahead, Uniphar said it was “well positioned” for organic gross profit growth across all divisions. It is anticipating double-digit growth in its pharma group, with medtech showing high single-digit and supply chain and retail in the low single-digit area.

Uniphar has been building its business through a mixture of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions. It has made a number of key investments in recent years, including the McCauley pharmacy chain in 2023 and Irish-owned retail technology business TouchStore earlier this month. The group said it would continue to pursue this strategy.

Uniphar will publish its results on February 24th.

“2025 was another great year for Uniphar, with all our divisions contributing to our fastest rate of organic gross profit growth since IPO. This underscores the positive impact that our strategy is having on our ability to scale organically,” said Ger Rabbette, Uniphar group chief executive.

“We have now delivered an excellent six-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 16 per cent. We remain confident of reaching our €200 million earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation target by 2028, with at least 80 per cent of our growth being organic."