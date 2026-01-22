Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish contribute to 3Arena ticket sales of €60m

Sell-out shows by Sabrina Carpenter helped the operators of the 3Arena reach ticket sales of €60.5m last year. Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Sell-out shows by global stars, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter last year helped the operators of the 3Arena in Dublin to ticket sales of €60.54 million. The venue sold 924,278 tickets in 2025, according to US trade journal Pollstar.

Pollstar ranked the 3Arena the eighth highest grossing arena in Europe in its top 200 grossing arenas globally last year – the Sphere in Las Vegas was ranked first with ticket sales of €312.68 million, followed by Madison Square Garden in New York City in second place with sales of €230.21 million.

The detailed Pollstar figures for the 3Arena last year – based on returns made by acts performing at the venue – show that Billie Eilish’s two gigs at the venue last July generated a combined €3.18 million at the box office.

Two gigs by Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter in March last year generated €2.5 million at the box office.

Female solo artists were popular with music fans across the year, with Lush Life singer Zara Larsson recording a box office of €676,317 in November, while Gracie Abrams enjoyed ticket sales of €820,174 in March.

Lewis Capaldi is playing a string of gigs around Ireland this summer and his two-night stint at the 3Arena last September was lucrative, with his gigs generating a combined €2.15 million at the box office.

Irish acts feature prominently in the Pollstar figures. Fontaines DC generated a box office of €1.2 million from two gigs in December 2024, while The Script recorded a box office of €2.6 million from three gigs at the venue in November 2024.

Five gigs by Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown Boys generated just over €700,000 at the box office in December 2024. During the same month, The 2 Johnnies generated ticket sales of €741,597.

The figures also show that in March last year, Mario Rosenstock’s Gift Grub Live ’25 celebration generated box office sales of €250,496 after a near sell-out at the 3Arena.

UK stand-up acts continued to be a big draw, with three Peter Kay gigs at the venue last July making €1.92 million at the box office, while Ricky Gervais’s two gigs last March generated €900,273.

Snow Patrol – best known for songs such as Chasing Cars – generated over €1 million at the box office from one night in February.

Box office receipts are shared between performer, promoter, ticket seller and venue operator.