Trade war fears swamp Davos and how to pay for your car

The World Economic Forum in Davos would usually take centre stage this week, but perhaps not quite like this. With US president Donald Trump laying claim to Greenland and the Atlantic alliance as weak as it’s ever been, all eyes are even more so on the week’s events.

At the forum, Ireland’s Minister for Public Enterprise Peter Burke has said US tactics on Greenland were effectively “tearing apart” the EU-US trade deal agreed in July. He claimed Trump’s latest tariff threats were “coercive” and had cast a “shadow” over transatlantic trade, adding yet more “uncertainty” for firms. Eoin Burke-Kennedy is there for The Irish Times.

Eoin was also there for French president Emmanuel Macron to openly accuse the US of trying “subordinate” Europe as the diplomatic fallout from Donald Trump’s plans to annex Greenland deepened on Tuesday. “We cannot accept a world where the law of strongest holds sway,” Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Given Trump’s efforts to get his hands on Greenland, John McManus says it’s time Europe got out its bazooka against the US. He explains why in his column.

There are plenty of ways to pay for a new car these days, but some can lead to a lot more debt than others. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt goes through the possible options.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has agreed to reform the medicines approval process to make new drugs available more quickly to Irish patients. Dominic Coyle reports.

Virgin Media Ireland’s parent is reportedly in talks to buy Three Ireland for as much as €1.5 billion, with industry sources and lawyers saying it will help consolidate a challenged telecoms market without triggering big competition issues. Joe Brennan has the story.

Newbridge Cutlery says it is to cease the production of silver-plated cutlery and tableware at its Co Kildare factory, blaming falling sales for the end of a craft that been in operation since 1934. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on a Dutch family office’s €50 million deal for a Dublin apartment portfolio, while well known hoteliers Paul and Charles O’Callaghan have forked out €12 million for a central Dublin office block.

