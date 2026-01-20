IDA would consider dropping X and Davos braces for Trump

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It’s time for the World Economic Forum in Davos to get going. This time it promises to be a meeting for the ages, amid Donald Trump’s push for control of Greenland. Eoin Burke-Kennedy is on the ground there. IDA Ireland’s Michael Lohan tells him that his agency would consider severing ties with Elon Musk’s X if it is found to be breaking the law. He also looks ahead to Trump’s arrival in the Swiss canton, while reporting that the confidence of Irish chief executives (CEOs) in their company’s revenue prospects has dropped to a five-year low, according to a new survey released by PwC to coincide with the event.

Austrian bank Bawag, hotly tipped as a bidder for PTSB, would most likely fund a potential offer through cash and shares, according to investment bank UBS. As Joe Brennan writes, that would complicate matters for the Government, which owns 57 per cent of PTSB, and is seeking to extricate itself from banks.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has refused to answer a series of parliamentary questions on DAA’s ongoing battle with its chief executive, Kenny Jacobs, and has received backing from the Ceann Comhairle. Joe has the story.

Cantillon delves deeper into the possible Bawag bid for PTSB, while also running its rule over the state of the Irish stock exchange.

The media is under the cosh in general these days, and the latest Reuters Institute report on the state of the industry makes for grim reading. Hugh Linehan looks at the ramifications in his column.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at what impact short-term loans may have on the housing market, while Dominic Coyle answers reader questions on what new rent rules will mean for people using Fair Deal and whether auto-enrolment will impact a person’s private pension contributions.

A hospitality company has launched a new plan to build a hotel at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin 4, having previously been refused permission by Dublin City Council. Gordon Deegan reports.

Upscale retailer Donnybrook Fair is set to close its store in the Dundrum Town Centre this weekend, staff have been informed. Management told staff at the location last Wednesday that the store’s final day of trading will be Saturday, January 24th. Hugh Dooley reports.

