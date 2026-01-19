Donnybrook Fair store in Dundrum Town Centre to close this weekend, staff told

The closure comes less than five years after the store opened in 2021.

Upscale grocer Donnybrook Fair is set to close its store in the Dundrum Town Centre this weekend, staff have been informed.

Management told staff at the location last Wednesday that the store’s final day of trading will be Saturday, the 24th of January.

The store has a food market on the ground floor, featuring butcher, cheese, and juice counters along with wine and coffee areas. A restaurant, called Loft, is on the upper floor.

The closure comes less than five years after the store opened, and sees the brand’s physical presence contract to just four locations nationally.

When the Dundrum location opened in 2021, it was the sixth store for the Musgrave-owned brand, adding to stores in Donnybrook, Stillorgan Village Shopping Centre, Malahide, Baggot Street and Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The Baggot Street location closed in November 2024, with staff impacted being offered positions at other Donnybrook Fair locations.

Musgrave, the owner of SuperValu and Centra, acquired the Donnybrook Fair chain in a deal worth up to €25 million in 2018 from husband and wife team, Joe and Mary Doyle, who founded and controlled Donnybrook Fair.

The Dundrum location was the first to be added after the acquisition.

Musgrave – which also owns the Daybreak brand – saw turnover in 2024 reach €5.2 billion, a 4 per cent increase on the previous year.

The Cork-headquartered supermarket and wholesale group’s accounts for last year show pretax profits rose 5 per cent to €134.5 million from €116 million.

Musgrave has been contacted for comment.