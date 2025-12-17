New tenant for Clerys and do you know how your pension is doing?

The Residential Tenancies Board is closing in on a deal for a new headquarters at the Clerys Quarter development on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Residential Tenancies Board is closing in on a deal for a new headquarters at the Clerys Quarter development on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. Having based its operations on nearby D’Olier Street since its establishment in 2004, the board is set to take 18,000 sq ft of office space at the scheme and is expected to pay a rent of about €50 per sq ft Ronald Quinlan has the story.

The decade-plus American bankruptcy of property developer Sean Dunne took a major step toward final resolution on Tuesday, after a US judge allowed payments to his two ex-wives.

Do you know how your pension is performing? Do you really? For many of us, the answer will be a clear “no”. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt takes us through how to get on top of your pension, and how to maximise it for your future retirement.

The tech world’s eyes are very much on Australia at the moment, as that country bans under-16s from social media. The Government here has signalled it is looking at something similar. In his column, John McManus looks at what chance, if any, there is of such a move happening in Ireland.

A firm connected to the Bennett Construction group is to lodge plans in the coming days with Dublin City Council for 753 apartment units and a 204 bedroom hotel at East Wall in Dublin 3. Gordon Deegan has seen the plans.

Last-minute talks have averted a series of pilots’ strikes at cargo airline ASL, which delivers parcels for Amazon and FedEx. As Barry O’Halloran writes, around 90 pilots at the carrier were due to walk out on Tuesday night in the first of three stoppages planned for the run-up to Christmas, but that is no longer the case.

Barry also reports that other countries could follow the Republic’s lead by requiring new data centres to build their own power plants as a condition of connecting to the electricity network. Regulators recently ruled that future data centres must have power plants or batteries capable of meeting their own energy needs and supply electricity to homes and businesses.

Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett, the duo behind Kicky’s in Dublin, are taking over Bang, the long-standing restaurant on Merrion Row. As Una McCaffrey reports, the deal marks a new chapter for the restaurant, which has been a Dublin fixture since it was established in 1999 by Simon and Christian Stokes.

Over 70 per cent of injury claims under employers’ liability and public liability insurance were settled through litigation in 2024, even as award levels proved – on average – to be no higher than cases resolved through the State’s Injuries Resolution Board (IRB), according to Central Bank data. Joe Brennan reports.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.