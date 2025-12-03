Challenger banks duck Oireachtas invite and Ronald Quinlan’s top 10 commercial deals of 2025

Sinn Féin's Maireád Farrell chairs the Oireachtas joint finance committee which is examining how challenger banks should be regulated. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Challenger banks Revolut, Bunq, N26 and Monzo will not appear before an Oireachtas committee today which is examining how these neobanks, some of which are aggressively pursuing market share in Ireland, should be regulated. Ian Curran reports.

Also under the spotlight are TikTok and LinkedIn, which, Arthur Beesley writes, media regulator Coimisiún na Meán announced on Tuesday it was investigating whether how they allow people to report content they suspect to be illegal is in line with EU rules.

It comes as a Freedom of Information request by Ken Foxe reveals that the Data Protection Commission (DPC) sought an increase of more than one-third in its budget earlier this year as it looked to combat the “unfair narrative” that it was soft on Big Tech.

An Aer Lingus pilot, stripped of command duties after his aircraft failed to pick up a navigation beacon on approach to Dublin Airport in 2023, told the Workplace Relations Commission he had delayed reporting the incident because he feared “retribution” from senior personnel. Stephen Bourke has the details.

A Central Bank report on housing debt says that the share of lending to prospective landlords as a proportion of all mortgage lending has halved since the first quarter of 2020. Colin Gleeson also writes that the report shows how non-bank lenders are playing an increasing role in the mortgage market.

Three senior figures in US human resources giant Deel are in the High Court arguing why they should not be defendants in a lawsuit taken by rival firm, Rippling, arising from an alleged corporate spying conspiracy.

A plan to accelerate the development of State infrastructure, being published today, proposes sweeping reform in how State agencies and Government departments co-operate with a view to encouraging them to take risks to accelerate project delivery. Cliff Taylor goes through the changes that are coming.

In a related piece, John McManus’s column asks whether we can really afford a divisive national debate over judicial reviews, especially as recent evidence suggests people are either confusing the issue or deliberately obscuring the kernel of the debate.

One-off costs of €1.22 million connected to the retirement of Eithne Scott Lennon, its long-serving CEO, pushed the Fitzpatrick Hotel Collection now run by her sons Mark and Joseph to a loss of €440,255 before tax last year, reports Gordon Deegan.

Premiums may continue to rise, but the numbers signing up for private health insurance are still rising, the Health Insurance Authority reports in its latest update for the third quarter of the year. Conor Pope had a look at it.

Speaking of health, in Money Matters, Joanne Hunt looks at the type of leave you may be entitled to from your workplace as winter chills and spills mean you are called upon to look after children, parents or others over the coming months.

Finally, Ronald Quinlan goes through his top 10 commercial property deals of a year where industry sentiment largely appears to be “next year will be better”. It is part of extended commercial property coverage, including a stand-alone supplement in print.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.