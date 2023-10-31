Irish-headquartered tech firm Konversational to expand in Europe

Konversational said it has ambitions to increase employee numbers to more than 100 within the next 18 months based on estimated projections

Dublin-headquartered tech consultancy Konversational expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5 million as it expands into Europe with the opening of offices in France, Germany and Switzerland.

The company said the move was part of “strategic commercial plans” to capitalise on the demand for customer experience technology management, and specifically in France and Germany, which account for over a quarter of the total EU market.

The move will see the group open offices in Paris and Nantes, as well as Frankfurt and Zug in Switzerland, with the creation of 32 new roles, primarily in programming and technical consulting.

Konversational said it has ambitions to increase employee numbers to more than 100 within the next 18 months based on estimated projections.

Globally, the customer experience management market is valued at over €10 billion and growing as companies look to fast-track investment in digital infrastructure and keep pace with customer communications preferences.

Konversational managing director John Gilleran said: “We are moving into a new growth phase for the company and are looking to build on the back of several significant client wins across the UK and Ireland. Now is the right time to expand our market offering and to capitalise on the significant demand for customer experience management technologies.

“Since our foundation we have enjoyed triple-digit growth owing to the prioritisation of digital infrastructure investment by companies that recognise the importance of harnessing the potential of technology to drive efficiencies and deliver an enhanced customer service.”

Konversational is the largest company working with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, in Ireland and the UK.

Company vice-president for continental Europe Vincent Guiheneuc said this has placed the company “in an ideal position to engage with and support companies to navigate the complexities of large-scale digital transformation programmes”.

“We are excited to bring the Konversational approach to Europe and to begin the next chapter on this exciting journey,” he said. “There are significant opportunities across the French market and so too Germany; markets where there is a strong level of investment in digital technologies. We are confident that Konversational will bring a new dimension, with a best-in-class offering, and we are excited to play a leading role in driving growth and to making a significant mark.”

Konversational was founded in 2020 by Richard Guy and John Gilleran and currently employs 40 people. It has an office in London.