Irish tech firm Konversational to generate additional €5m revenue via US expansion

Move expected to create 40 jobs in New York office

Richard Guy and John Gilleran, the co-founders of Konversational pictured beside St Stephen's Green in Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal
Hugh Dooley
Tue Jul 15 2025 - 06:00

Dublin-headquartered tech consultancy Konversational is set to expand into the US, opening an office in New York which it expects to create 40 new roles and generate €5 million in revenue.

The company sees the move as the “natural evolution” of the business, having built a “strong foundation” in Europe. The US expansion comes less than 18 months after setting up offices in France, Germany and Switzerland.

“Expanding into the United States is a significant milestone for us and one that we have been building towards since opening our Dublin headquarters less than five years ago,” said co-chief executive John Gilleran, hailing the US market as providing a “tremendous growth opportunity” for the Irish firm.

Mr Gilleran co-founded the business with another former Accenture employee Richard Guy in 2020. The consultancy business is now one of the largest companies working with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, in Britain and Ireland and employs 80 people. The two founders run the company’s Dublin and London offices respectively.

The US expansion is being supported by Enterprise Ireland, whose regional director for the Americas, Aidan McKenna said Konversational has been “hugely successful across Europe”.

Mr McKenna said the US is the “number one market internationally for digital tech exports”.

Konversational Consulting Ltd, the company behind the Irish-based entity, recorded a €1.37 million profit in the financial year ending December 2024, according to filings with the Companies Registration Office.

This came following a loss of €366,000 in 2023. The filing lists 15 employees, including its two founders as directors, and held debtors in excess of €3.3 million.

In 2023, Konversational signed a €3 million technology deal to enable IT solutions provider Ergo to use artificial intelligence throughout its cloud-based IT services platform. At the time, the deal was said to be a first in the Irish market.

