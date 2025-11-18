Worrying drift at DAA cannot continue

Fianna Fáil Ministers Jack Chambers and Darragh O’Brien are required to sign off on the settlement deal agreed between the DAA board and Kenny Jacobs. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A curious impasse has been reached in regard to the rift between the board of the DAA and its chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

Two months ago, the sides agreed on a deal after mediation talks, which would involve Jacobs receiving a settlement of about €960,000, with him leaving the post on January 3rd, some three years into a seven-year contract. The DAA is also to pick up his legal costs.

The deal received unanimous approval from the board.

This deal was submitted to the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien for approval. But he recently asked the board to seek a reconciliation, making clear he was wary of setting a precedent for any future conflict between a board and chief of any other commercial semi-State enterprise.

The board has told the Minister that its view has not changed and a reconciliation is not possible. Jacobs, meanwhile, has signalled he would be prepared to stay on.

O’Brien has been supported in his stance by others in Government, notably Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

“I fully support the stance Darragh O’Brien is taking on this matter. I think he is absolutely correct in asking for reference to be made to try to resolve the situation in Dublin Airport,” he has said.

Donohoe’s fellow Minister in the Department of Finance, Jack Chambers, is also required to sign off on the deal as Minister for Public Expenditure.

Minister of State for Transport Jerry Buttimer last week said he wanted Mr Jacobs to continue in his post.

“The State is lucky to have someone with Kenny’s proven track record of delivery and private sector mindset as head of the DAA,” said Buttimer.

Of course, the board could act to remove Jacobs, for which it does not require ministerial approval. But that would inevitably end up in court, cost a lot more money and become very messy.

The game of chicken between O’Brien and the DAA board can only go on for so long.

Either Jacobs goes or the board does. This drift cannot be allowed to continue.