Grocery inflation remains over 6% as Christmas spending ramps up

Inflation across Irish supermarkets has fallen back slightly but grocery prices are still over 6 per cent higher than they were this time last year, according to new data from retail analysts, Worldpanel by Numerator.

The research puts the rate of inflation at marginally over 6 per cent, down 0.5 per cent on the level recorded a month ago.

The 6.06 per cent rate recorded is considerably lower than the runaway inflation of close to 17 per cent that was recorded at the height of the cost of living crisis in the summer of 2023, but it comes on top of two years of hikes and the cumulative impact has left many households worse off by in excess of €3,000 over the course of a year.

According to the Worldpanel business development director Emer Healy retailers are “acutely aware of the financial pressures that many households are under right now, especially with this year’s Budget, and are keen to show how they’re delivering value for money with a big focus on promotions.”

She noted that 22 per cent of all grocery sales are on promotion, up nearly 5.9 per cent when compared with this time last year.

Promotional activity typically intensifies in the lead-up to Christmas, so this is likely to persist well into December.

Irish business grandee Gary McGann on working with Michael Smurfit, the fall of Anglo Irish and the current state of the Irish economy Listen | 60:18

“It’s that time of year again as Christmas ads light up our screens and supermarkets fill their shelves with festive fare, signalling that the countdown to the big day has begun,” Ms Healy said. “Shoppers are already getting into the spirit, spending an additional €8 million on boxed chocolates compared with last month.”

Own label saw strong growth over the last 12 weeks, up 6.3 per cent, with shoppers spending an additional €99 million on these ranges versus last year.

Premium own label ranges continue to see strong growth, up 15.3 per cent, with shoppers spending an additional €18.5 million on these ranges compared to last year.

Brands continue to grow behind the total market with growth slowing to 5.2 per cent in the last 12 weeks, but Irish shoppers still spent an additional €85.4 million on branded products.

Brands currently hold 48.2 per cent value share of the total market, the highest share since February, showing how shoppers are more likely to treat themselves in the lead-up to Christmas.

Own label holds 46.2 per cent value share.

“Shoppers are usually looking for both value and quality – not just the lowest price – particularly at Christmas,” Ms Healy said. “I think we all like to indulge a little at this time of year and, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, many have managed to find a balance by choosing retailers’ premium own-label ranges as an affordable way to treat themselves.”

Category increases included frozen fruit, low alcoholic drinks, hot beverages, confectionery sweets, chocolate, sweet spreads and savoury snacks, all of which grew ahead of the total market in the latest 12-week period.

Dunnes holds 24.6 per cent market share, up on the last 12-week period, with sales growth of 6.1% year-on-year. Tesco commands 23.8 per cent of the market, with value growth of 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

SuperValu holds 19.4 per cent of the market with growth of 4.1 per cent while is on 14 per cent with growth of 9.6 per cent, the fastest growth among all retailers once again. Aldi holds 11.2 per cent market share, up 3.8 per cent.