Garda probe on insider trading and Government response to AI

Two men arrested and questioned in November 2024 in relation to suspected insider trading in Applegreen shares are in no way connected to the fuel and forecourt retailing company.

The Irish Times has established that an ongoing Garda investigation into potential insider trading – which was first disclosed a year ago – is centred around suspicious dealing in Applegreen shares before it was announced that the company had received a takeover bid in 2020.

AIB has grown more confident on the Irish economy over the past six months, as it has proven to be more resilient than expected against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and general global uncertainty. The bank’s economists have upgraded their Irish economic forecasts for this year and next, reports Joe Brennan.

Ciara O’Brien reports that Irish technology companies saw venture capital backing rise 8 per cent in the third quarter of the year, as the impact of US tariffs on international investors faded.

Large majority of Irish family businesses have robust growth ambitions for the next two years - ahead of global peers - according to a new PwC Ireland 2025 Family Business Survey. Joe Brennan reports.

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) chief executive Rosemary Keogh considers ongoing consolidation in the Irish accounting sector in recent times in an interview with Ian Curran. While she says she hopes this will increase the supply of auditors in the Irish market, there is a risk that big players coming into the sector could seek to reduce costs – and affect quality.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald says the coming AI revolution needs a serious response from the Government.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if they can claim tax relief in the State on the cost of buying back UK national insurance cover. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Nick Twomey, cofounder and group managing director of Oakberry Ireland, hardly ever carries cash any more. “Seriously, who has a real wallet these days?” he tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

FT columnist Emma Jacobs offers some advice to chief executives: broaden your horizons by picking up a book.

In our Opinion piece this week, Eddie Byrne, chief executive of the Ires Reit property investment group, says we need to attract a lot more international capital rather than labour or skills from overseas if we are to meet the Government’s housing targets.

Eli Lilly’s trillion-dollar climb exposes Europe’s absence from the top ranks of global stock markets, writes Stocktake.