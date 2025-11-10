Changing Times Brewery expects to double sales next year

Lorena Sampaio of The Bankers Bar, Trinity Street with a pint of the new Bleedin Red Ale from Changing Times Brewery

Changing Times Brewery, which was founded by the families behind some of Dublin’s best known pubs, is expecting sales to double next year with total keg sales of about 10,000, the group has said.

The €2 million brewery, based in Glasnevin along the banks of the Royal Canal, is celebrating one year in operation this week.

The brewery said it expects to see further growth in demand for its products, and that the increased sales will be driven by rising customer demand for its beers, expansion of the number of venues stocking their products and a further widening of their product range.

A new product, called Bleedin Red Ale, becomes the fourth draft product offered by the brewery. Changing Times believes it will sell 3,000 kegs of Bleedin Red Ale by the end of 2027. A fifth beer is expected to be introduced in the first half of 2026.

Changing Times products are now available in 33 venues across the country, up from the initial 15 pubs which stocked its products.

The new venues include The Storyteller Pub on Grand Canal Street, Bill Ahernes on Aston Quay, The Oval on Abbey Street, Lock 13 in Sallins, Thomas Connollys in Sligo as well as Paul Flannerys, Jerry Flannerys, Patsy Flannerys and Phil Flannerys all in Limerick.

The brewery’s backers include Dublin publicans Willie Aherne and Paul Sheehan of The Palace Bar on Fleet Street and Sheehans Pub on Chatham Street respectively, as well as Benny McCabe, who owns a number of bars in Cork, and brewer Shane Long.

Other backers include the publican families behind venues such as Arthur Mayne’s in Donnybrook, The Bank on College Green, The Blackrock, The Bridge 1859, Devitt’s, Doheny and Nesbitt, The Ferryman, The Long Hall, McSorley’s and The Swan.

Pat Rigney, owner of The Shed Distillery, which is home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, is another backer of Changing Times Brewery and also the group’s chairman.

David Chawke, chief executive of Changing Times and owner of The Bank Bar and Restaurant on College Green, said: “We expect to see the number of keg sales double next year.

“Practically since the day we launched we have had requests from customers for a red ale and thankfully we now are able to offer them a product we believe is as good as any other red ale on the market.

“We see this product launch as another key marker for us. Adding a fourth product tap also further highlights the growing strength of our range on pub counters, creating more brand visibility for our brewery and for our existing strong line-up of beers.

“It has been a really positive first year of operation for Changing Times and we are very happy with how everything has progressed. Launching a new brewery in this market was always going to be a risk, but we are very pleased with how our brewery has been received.”