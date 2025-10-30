Property investors warned against redemption and gauging the fallout from Fastway collapse

Irish investors in a supermarket real estate fund that owns pr0perties occupied by Aldi and others in Germany have been warned about the dangers of excess redemptions. Photograph: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A €1.26 billion German supermarket property fund has warned its mainly Irish investors that people seeking to cash in now may not get full value if properties need to be sold. Joe Brennan has the details.

Job losses at the Nuvion Group, the parent of courier firm Fastway, Parcel Connect and Nügo are set to be felt across the country according to the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), which says some of its members are owed more than €100,000 by the company, which has entered receivership. Emmet Malone reports.

And Conor Pope addresses reader concerns about what happens to their goods if they have been caught in transit by the collapse of the business.

Speaking of job losses, as Amazon announces another 14,000 redundancies, with the possibility of more to come, Ciara O’Brien looks at the dark side of artificial intelligence in the workplace. Companies have invested heavily; now, they’re looking for payback.

Telecoms group Verizon enforced quite strict discipline when they discovered their policies were being circumvented, a Workplace Relations Commission tribunal said. But, writes Stephen Bourke, it found there was nothing wrong in it cutting the bonus of a senior executive in half.

For the first time this year, monthly figures showed more people visited Ireland in September than in the same month last year. However, they are staying for a shorter time and spending significantly less than they were this time last year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The Revenue insisted that “technical issues” which locked many property-owners out of its dedicated portal to lodge a Local Property Tax (LPT) return in recent days have been resolved as it reminded hundreds of thousands of households that the deadline for filing the return is looming. Colin Gleeson reports.

The State company that runs our natural gas supply network faces industrial action in a dispute over the suspension of a worker, writes Barry O’Halloran. Gas Networks Ireland operates the pipelines that supply the fuel to homes, industries, and to power stations that provide around half the Republic’s electricity.

The US Federal Reserve cut rates as expected, by a quarter point, despite very different views on the rate-setting federal open market committee, but, chairman Jerome Powell warns, there is no foregone conclusion on what might happen at the next meeting in December.

In our Inside Business podcast, Tom O’Brien, the chief executive of Nephin Energy – holder of a 43 per cent stake in the Corrib gasfield – joins host Ciarán Hancock to talk about the chances of extending the lifetime of the Corrib field, why biomethane is a potential win-win for the country, the future of offshore wind as a natural resource for Ireland, and whether gas prices are likely to go up or down over the next couple of years.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.