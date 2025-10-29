Industrial action looms at Gas Networks Ireland following vote by workers

The State company that runs the State’s natural gas supply network faces industrial action in a dispute with workers over disciplinary procedures.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) operates the pipelines that supply the fuel to homes, industries, and to power stations that provide around half the Republic’s electricity.

Workers at the company voted “overwhelmingly” for industrial action on Wednesday, according to their trade union Unite, which accused the company of breaking a collective agreement with staff.

Union members will meet on Thursday night, October 30th, to decide on what industrial action they will take, Unite said.

Tom Fitzgerald, its regional co-ordinating officer, said the union had emergency obligations to ensure that gas customers were “not left stranded”.

[ Dividend of €62m approved at Gas Networks IrelandOpens in new window ]

“We will meet those obligations while we try to advance this issue,” he added.

The union maintains that the dispute between workers and GNI broke out when the company attempted to convert a grievance raised by one of its members to a disciplinary procedure.

Tom O’Brien of Nephin Energy on the importance of gas, the potential of biomethane, and whether our energy bills will come down Listen | 38:22

The union argues that the company denied the member a right to representation required by long-standing collective agreements.

Sharon Graham, general secretary, warned that Unite would not tolerate employers bidding to bypass such arrangements.

Mr Fitzgerald said that if management wanted to avoid an escalation of the dispute, it should “reinstate our member with a guarantee of no penalisation” and pledge that the company would in future adhere to its agreements.

GNI has been contacted for comment.