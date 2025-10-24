Business

Construction group Fitzpatrick and Heavey buys PS Supplies for €2m

Colin Gleeson
Fri Oct 24 2025 - 14:231 MIN READ

Construction company Fitzpatrick and Heavey Group has acquired PS Supplies, a family-run supplier of doors and floors based in Co Meath for €2 million.

The deal includes the transfer of 25,000 sq ft of warehouse and showroom facilities. Under the new ownership, PS Supplies, which was founded in 1986, will continue to trade under its established name and be led by general manager Brian McKenna.

The turnover on the construction supply side of the merged business is expected be between €15 million and €20 million next year. PS Supplies is expected to turn over €5 million in 2026. The property development business is separate.

The acquisition adds to a string of successful deals for Fitzpatrick and Heavey over the past two years. In March, the group merged CTS Construction and Trade Supplies with Eurometals, enhancing its distribution network across Cork and Dublin.

Fitzpatrick and Heavey Group’s long-term growth plan combines property development with a focus on building supplies and distribution. The group currently has over 500 homes under construction across Ireland, with further residential projects planned in 2026.

Fitzpatrick and Heavey Group has signalled its intention to continue expanding its supply and distribution operations through further investment and strategic acquisitions in the coming years.

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter
