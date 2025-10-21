Dublin-based Saros Consulting to create 50 jobs as part of €8m expansion

Dublin-headquartered Saros Consulting is to double its workforce by 2027 as part of an €8 million investment in expansion that will also see it move into the African market.

The company said it would create 50 jobs across its existing markets over the next two years, bringing its total staff numbers to 100. Among the areas being recruited for are project management, IT consulting and business development roles.

Saros, which specialises in IT consulting and strategic project management for digital transformation, cybersecurity and mergers and acquisitions, already operates in the UK, Switzerland and the US. The expansion will see it move into the South African market.

The investment will allow Saros to accelerate growth in core sectors of life sciences, financial services and retail, and expand its global resourcing business.

Co-founder Ray Armstrong said the announcement was a “major milestone” for the company.

“With this investment, we are not only creating new jobs in Ireland and South Africa, but also strengthening our ability to deliver flexible, remote-first services to enterprises across multiple regions,” he said. “The investment represents our confidence in the future of distributed work and our commitment to building a truly borderless consulting practice.”

As part of its investment, Saros has opened a new Dublin headquarters, located in Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin, and plans to establish a global delivery hub in South Africa to support growth across Europe and Africa.

“South Africa offers a strong talent pool and a strategic gateway to global markets,” said Justin van der Spuy, co-founder of Saros. “The quality of technical talent emerging from South African universities, coupled with the country’s mature IT services sector, make it an ideal location for our first African hub.”

