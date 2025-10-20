Worker who was fired and stabbed days after marrying boss’s daughter wins €30,000 at WRC

A worker who said he was fired days after marrying his boss’s daughter – and was stabbed when he turned up to get his car – has won over €30,000 for unfair dismissal at the WRC. Alan Betson/The Irish Times.

A worker who said he was fired days after marrying his boss’s daughter – and was stabbed when he turned up to get his car – has won over €30,000 for unfair dismissal.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) made the award in a wholly-anonymised decision on foot of a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977.

An adjudicator noted the assaults were still under investigation by An Garda Síochána and that publishing the parties’ details might identify an asylum seeker.

The employee was earning €508 a week working at the motor garage, the tribunal noted.

The tribunal heard that in the autumn of 2024, the worker “married the owner’s daughter and two days later was dismissed when he was told not to return to work”, adjudicator Conor Stokes recorded in his decision.

“He was instructed to return to the garage to collect his car, but was set upon and stabbed when he attended at the appointed hour,” Mr Stokes wrote.

“The complainant indicated that this matter and subsequent assaults are with the gardaí for investigation,” the adjudicator added. The date of dismissal was not recorded in the WRC’s decision on the complaint, which was filed in October 2024.

Dublin Bus CEO on recruitment challenges, going electric, and stamping out anti-social behaviour Listen | 38:42

Mr Stokes noted that the respondent company “did not attend the hearing”, while the worker, who represented himself, “came across as a credible witness”.

The adjudicator found the worker had suffered a loss of earnings amounting to 54 weeks’ salary and was “entitled to 100 per cent of his loss”.

He calculated total financial loss at €30,278, taking into account an increase in the national minimum wage in January 2025.

“My decision is that the complainant was unfairly dismissed, and he is entitled to compensation from his former employer of €30,278, which is just and equitable having regard to all the circumstances,” Mr Stokes concluded.

“I have departed from the principle of open justice and anonymised this decision on the basis that there are matters ongoing in a Garda investigation and also that failure to do so may serve to identify an asylum seeker,” he wrote.