Center Parcs in Longford takes in nearly €2m each week in record revenue

Center Parcs holiday resort in Longford is raking in €1.9m each week. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Center Parcs holiday resort in Co Longford is raking in €1.9 million each week, bringing revenues to a record high as it charged an average price of €310.81 per night.

Buoyed by an occupancy rate of 97.6 per cent, turnover at the company behind the resort hit a record €101 million, beating out the €96.7 million it made in 2024.

Three years of stable operations has helped the company to reach €387.3 million in revenue since the park opened in 2019.

The resort was hit by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in early 2020, having just opened in July the previous year, but, as restrictions were eased, began to see a significant uptick in revenue.

After revenue dropped to just €10.8 million, with a pretax loss of €18.2 million in 2021, it surged up to €57.8 million in 2022 and €87.4 million in 2023.

In a 53-week financial period ending in April 2025, Center Parcs Longford Forest saw profits fall slightly to €11.1 million, down about €100,000 on its 2024 figure. This was largely due to increased interest payments on its borrowings which make up more than a fifth of overall revenue.

[ A week in Center Parcs in Longford: Standing in the forest, you feel the money draining gently out of your bank accountOpens in new window ]

The resort recently awarded a €50 million contract to building giant Sisk for the initial stage of their planned €100 million extension of the resort. The plans, approved in late 2023, include the construction of nearly 200 new rooms and increasing the capacity of the resort to approximately 3,500 guests.

Center Parcs Longford Forest opened a €265 million floating interest loan facility in July 2023, but extended the facility by €55 million to €320 million in April of this year to fund the expansion.

The resort’s non-current borrowings have grown to €264.2 million, up from €261.8 in 2024. Interest payments on their borrowings cost the company €22.2 million last year.

Budget 2026: What it means for Irish households and businesses Listen | 34:43

Center Parcs Ireland Limited is owned by the same company that owns and operates five other Center Parcs resorts in the UK, with locations in Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest.

The Irish resort drew criticism last year for its prices, which were seen to be higher compared to the UK locations and other Center Parc-linked resorts in Europe.

[ Center Parcs: Sisk to work on €50m plan to increase capacity to 3,500Opens in new window ]

Last year, their average daily rate – a measure of the price charged per room per night – reached €310.81, up by 2.6 per cent to €302.86 in 2024. Their average occupancy rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points.

An independent valuation of the company’s land and buildings in Longford revalued them by €60.1 million and are now estimated to be worth €376.1 million, making up the majority of the company’s €432 million in assets.

The number of employees at the resort fell slightly last year, from 1,301 down to 1,268 – with the majority of job reductions coming in their leisure, retail and food section. Despite this, staff costs increased from €27.9 million to €29.6 million.

Center Parcs has been contacted for comment.