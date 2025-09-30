Global markets inch higher despite fears of US government shutdown

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks in New York were lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 index was 0.2 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 per cent. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/Getty Images

World markets, except for the US, inched higher on Tuesday despite concerns a US government shutdown could delay key jobs data.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished the day up 1.6 per cent off the back of a strong performance from budget airline Ryanair and the banks.

Ryanair climbed 3.6 per cent after it said it will not restart low-fare flights to and from Tel Aviv this winter after the city’s Ben Gurion Airport refused to confirm the airline’s summer 2026 slots or guarantee access to its low-cost terminal.

The airline said the Israeli airport had repeatedly forced Ryanair to use the more expensive Terminal 3 instead of the low-cost Terminal 1 during security concerns this summer, making tickets unprofitable. A trader suggested certainty around the issue had pleased investors.

Among the financial names, AIB and Bank of Ireland rose 0.8 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively, while PTSB was up 2.7 per cent at close of business, albeit on low trading volumes.

Elsewhere, Cavan-based insulation specialist – one of the biggest hitters on the index – finished the day up 1.5 per cent.

On the down side, food giant Kerry Group dropped 0.3 per cent, while housebuilder Cairn Homes dropped 1.6 per cent.

London

The FTSE 100 ended the quarter with a flourish, hitting an all-time high on Tuesday, as hopes grew of a peace settlement in the Middle East and as UK prime minister Keir Starmer reiterated a commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.5 per cent, while the FTSE 250 ended 0.7 per cent higher, and the AIM All-Share ended up 0.4 per cent.

Rolls-Royce firmed 2.3 per cent as the Financial Times reported Boeing has had exploratory discussions with the UK aerospace firm about potentially providing an engine for a new single-aisle aircraft that would replace the US group’s bestselling 737 Max jet.

Bookmaker Entain fell 3.5 per cent after chancellor Rachel Reeves hinted gambling taxes could be raised in the budget.

On the FTSE 250, PayPoint surged 11 per cent as it said it will pay a 50p per share special dividend after securing an investment into its Collect+ business.

Asos slid 3.9 per cent as the online fashion retailer warned on annual sales amid a “soft consumer backdrop”, though it expects to report an improvement in profit margin.

Europe

On the Continent, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched up 0.2 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.1 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.6 per cent.

Euro area benchmark Bund yields were on track for a small monthly drop, their first since April, returning to levels last seen after Germany announced plans to massively increase fiscal spending.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, the bloc’s benchmark, was flat at 2.71 per cent. It was set to end the month 1.5 basis points lower.

New York

Stocks in New York were lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 index was 0.2 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 per cent.

US markets fell back after weak consumer confidence data and as a federal government shutdown looms.

Communication services stocks on the S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent, dragged by losses in Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which fell 1.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. The stocks also weighed on the Nasdaq.

Consumer discretionary shares lost 0.9 per cent on the S&P 500, while energy declined 1.1 per cent. Technology added 0.3 per cent. A rise in healthcare stocks limited losses on the Dow.

Chipmaker Wolfspeed surged 36.3 per cent a day after exiting bankruptcy. Firefly Aerospace dropped 24.5 per cent after a testing mishap destroyed the core booster for its centrepiece Alpha rocket. – Additional reporting: Agencies