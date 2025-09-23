Origin earnings rise despite weather challenges

Earnings and profit at agri-business group Origin Enterprises rose in its last financial year, despite challenges in its agriculture business.

In its preliminary results for the year ended July 31st 2025, Origin said group operating profit was €99 million, a rise of 10 per cent. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were 54.21 cent, up almost 13 per cent compared with the previous year.

Origin’s chief executive Sean Coyle said the group’s performance during the year was strong, with growth across both its agriculture and living landscapes segments.

The latter now accounts for 18.4 per cent of group earnings, with operating profit up 39.1 per cent to €16.6 million as the company teamed organic expansion with further acquisitions.

The agriculture division saw operating profit rise 2.5 per cent to €73.4 million, with the business facing challenges from dry spring weather and weaker grain and oilseed prices that impacted spending decisions. But the business was resilient, recording market share growth.

The group also recorded exceptional gains of €2.1 million that was attributed to property revaluation and joint venture asset disposals.

Origin said the UK and Ireland showed strong growth, supported by improved winter planting areas and increased input demand for animal and soil nutrition. However, its Continental Europe business was mixed, as good growth in Poland was offset by weaker business in Romania.

Latin America’s underlying performance was in line with the prior year, despite a challenging market environment. However, reported performance was hit by currency movements, with the Brazilian Real valuation moving lower.

“Origin maintains leading positions in the majority of our key markets, and, with a robust balance sheet and outstanding teams, we are well-positioned to execute our medium-term strategy and deliver sustained value for shareholders,” Mr Coyle said.

Origin is proposing a final dividend of 14.15 cent per share, bringing the total for the year to 17.30 cent. The group has also returned €19.7 million to shareholders through a recent share buyback programme and €17.8 million in dividends.