‘We must see action’: Resolution of Oliver Bond flats regeneration impasse expected in coming weeks

Council and department officials, local politicians, former chief justice Frank Clarke and local gardaí attended the meeting with the Minister for Housing. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A resolution to the impasse between Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing that had blocked the regeneration of the Oliver Bond flat complex is expected within weeks.

Residents of the dilapidated south inner city flat complex met Minister for Housing James Browne on Tuesday night to urge him to support council plans for the first phase of its regeneration.

This project involved combining a number of small flats in three of the 16 blocks in the complex to make larger family homes. The department last month told the council it could no longer support “such a large reduction of homes during a housing crisis”.

Department assistant secretary Paul Benson last week told an Oireachtas committee the council’s plans would cost up to €700,000 per flat. Alternative proposals for the project suggested by the department would result in a reduced number of tenants housed in more single occupancy flats.

Council and department officials, local politicians, former chief justice Frank Clarke who chairs the regeneration forum and local gardaí also attended the meeting with the Minister.

Speaking on Wednesday, Browne said he wanted to “accelerate” the regeneration work.

“It was a very positive meeting with the residents. I was there to listen to those residents and to really hear their personal stories of the conditions they’re living in, which are absolutely atrocious, totally unacceptable.”

There was, he said, “a pathway forward” for the project. “I believe we can accelerate those regeneration works”. “I am determined to be the Minister to get this regeneration done.”

[ ‘We’re absolutely devastated’: Regeneration of Dublin’s Oliver Bond flats scrappedOpens in new window ]

Oliver Bond resident Gayle Cullen-Doyle said the meeting had been reasonably positive.

“We felt he listened to us and that he understood that plans for lots of single units won’t work. It’s families that have been doing the community work here, and its families that will make the regeneration work.”

A commitment had been given she said that new proposals would be put forward by July. “We expect that by July we will have something to bring back to the community and we will all be working together to make this happen.”

Frank Clarke said it had been a useful meeting. “I think it afforded the residents the opportunity to share their experience and I think that did impress upon the Minister the need to do something, and do it quickly.”

There was a commitment that the regeneration of the entire complex would progress, and not just the first three blocks, he said. This would include the construction of new apartments on a site on Bridgefoot Street, opposite the complex, at an early stage.

“I think there’s a process in place that gives a realistic hope that in relatively early course, there will be progress.” However, he said: “the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so we need to see that progress rather than just the prospect of that progress.”

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said he believed the issues with phase one could be resolved, but said it was essential the regeneration of the full complex was not allowed to stall. “The focus can’t just be on getting over the hump of phase one, that doesn’t set us up for success for the wider regeneration. That master plan for the wider regeneration is what we need to hear about in July.”

Social Democrats councillor Lesley Byrne said there needed to be “genuine commitment to regeneration that delivers safe, modern and suitable homes” and “clear actions and timelines” for their delivery.

“I’m glad to see some progress from the Minister but this community has received promises from the Government before. We must see action, and it needs to be soon. This community cannot keep living this way.”