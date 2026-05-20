Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Bespoke residential site in the Burnaby, Greystones, guiding at €1m

Plot on St Vincent Road has outline planning permission for two high-end homes

An aerial view shows the location of the site on St Vincent Road in the the Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow
An aerial view shows the location of the site on St Vincent Road in the the Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 20 2026 - 05:402 MIN READ

Developers of bespoke high-end homes may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 0.28 hectare (0.7 acre) site in the Burnaby in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Guiding at a price of €1 million through agent Knight Frank, the site on St Vincent Road comes for sale with outline planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála (21/1337 – ABP-313172-22) for the construction of two large, detached houses.

House site number 1, positioned to the front of the plot, extends to 0.13 hectares and has outline planning permission for a two-storey “Burnaby”-style house of approximately 240sq m.

House site number 2, positioned to the rear of the plot, extends to 0.16 hectares and has outline planning permission for a dormer-style house of approximately 155sq m.

READ MORE

Celtic Tiger-era shopping centre built at a cost of €25m by McNamara seeking €3m

Carrolls Irish Gifts in €4.15m deal for Henry Street premises

Land adjacent to M1 motorway with full planning for logistics unit guiding €5.75m

Newcastle Aerodrome lands on market with potential as drone-training centre and €16.2m price tag

It will be open to the purchaser of the site to apply their own design and requirements in the course of applying for and securing a final planning permission. Alternatively, the buyer may decide to apply for permission to develop a single, large house on the lands.

The subject site occupies a prime position within the Burnaby, one of Ireland’s first planned housing estates, with most of its Edwardian arts and crafts style houses built between 1895 and 1910.

The Burnaby occupies an excellent position within Greystones. Bounded to the east by the town’s main thoroughfare, Church Road, and to the south by Mill Road, the estate sits between the village and Greystones Golf Club and is within walking distance of the local Dart station. A range of the town’s amenities are located immediately adjacent to the Burnaby, including the local rugby, tennis and GAA clubs.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions