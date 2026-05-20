Bespoke residential site in the Burnaby, Greystones, guiding at €1m

An aerial view shows the location of the site on St Vincent Road in the the Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Developers of bespoke high-end homes may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 0.28 hectare (0.7 acre) site in the Burnaby in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Guiding at a price of €1 million through agent Knight Frank, the site on St Vincent Road comes for sale with outline planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála (21/1337 – ABP-313172-22) for the construction of two large, detached houses.

House site number 1, positioned to the front of the plot, extends to 0.13 hectares and has outline planning permission for a two-storey “Burnaby”-style house of approximately 240sq m.

House site number 2, positioned to the rear of the plot, extends to 0.16 hectares and has outline planning permission for a dormer-style house of approximately 155sq m.

It will be open to the purchaser of the site to apply their own design and requirements in the course of applying for and securing a final planning permission. Alternatively, the buyer may decide to apply for permission to develop a single, large house on the lands.

The subject site occupies a prime position within the Burnaby, one of Ireland’s first planned housing estates, with most of its Edwardian arts and crafts style houses built between 1895 and 1910.

The Burnaby occupies an excellent position within Greystones. Bounded to the east by the town’s main thoroughfare, Church Road, and to the south by Mill Road, the estate sits between the village and Greystones Golf Club and is within walking distance of the local Dart station. A range of the town’s amenities are located immediately adjacent to the Burnaby, including the local rugby, tennis and GAA clubs.