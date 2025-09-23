Klearcom to open US office, add 20 jobs

Waterford-based Klearcom is establishing an office in New Jersey, adding 20 jobs to support its growing business in the US.

The company is planning to hire sales and customer service staff in the coming 12 months in a bid to strengthen its relationships with US clients such as Google, Mastercard and Visa. It will also use the new office to develop new business, as it plans to pursue aggressive growth in the US.

Klearcom, which was founded in 2018 by Liam Dunne and Satish Barot, helps multinational contact centres avoid voice call outages, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to test interactive voice response systems used by businesses to manage incoming calls.

Interactive voice response systems are automated systems that allow customers to interact with computers through menus activated either by keypad selection or verbal response.

Klearcom is targeting a bigger share of the interactive voice response market, which is currently valued at just under $6 billion and growing at a rate of 7 per cent a year.

“The US market is vital to Klearcom’s growth strategy. As such, this announcement is not only a mark of our success in the US to date, but also our commitment to businesses there. And, while this is our first office in the US, it will not be our only one,” said Mr Rohan, chief operating officer of the company.

“For us, the expansion comes at the perfect time as businesses increasingly demand cutting-edge technology over outdated legacy systems. Our AI-driven IVR testing is the fastest in the world, enabling enterprises to quickly identify and resolve issues within their telecom system infrastructure, and cementing our position as the leading provider of contact centre testing solutions.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke.

“Klearcom is a prime example of an Irish company whose ambition has driven impressive growth on the global stage,” he said. “This next step in the company’s journey will open the door to exceptional opportunities within the United States, which have the potential to take the business to new heights.”