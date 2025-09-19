Editor of Irish Farmers Journal in exit talks over major boardroom rift

There is a major rift between the Irish Farmers Journal and the board of the Agricultural Trust. Photograph: Getty

A major rift has emerged between the Irish Farmers Journal and the board of its publisher, the Agricultural Trust, which could lead to the exit of the newspaper’s editor, The Irish Times has learned.

The rift, which has been brewing for some time, is centred on a perception at editorial level of a major overreach by the board into editorial matters.

One of the key causes of the rift surrounds plans for a 15-year lease with Tullamore Farm, a 200-acre demonstration facility in Screggan, Co Offaly, owned by the Grogan family, which is thought to be losing money.

It’s understood the family has been informed by sources at the Farmers Journal that there is a threat to the future of the lease, which is about halfway through its lifespan.

Multiple sources said the issue has led to unrest across the newspaper’s editorial team on the basis the farm was never intended to make money, and that the newspaper is held in a trust specifically so it can promote the interests of farmers.

The newspaper has seen a number of staff departures in recent months, while financial controller David McDonagh has informed colleagues of his intention to take early retirement in October. He said he had no comment to make when contacted.

Rumours surrounding the future of editor Jack Kennedy have been rife in farming circles for months, while a board meeting last week was held in his absence.

The Irish Times understands that talks between Mr Kennedy and the board are under way. Legal letters between both sides have been exchanged, sources said.

Mr Kennedy did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment this week.

The divisions can be traced back to at least 2022, when the roles of editor of the newspaper and chief executive of the trust were split following the exit of Justin McCarthy from the group after 17 years, 10 of which were as both editor and chief executive.

Mr McCarthy was succeeded as editor by Mr Kennedy, who was his deputy, while William Minchin, a beef farmer from Co Carlow, was appointed chief executive of the trust in April 2023. Mr Minchin had no comment on these matters when contacted.

There have been a number of changes at board level in recent years. Multiple sources close to the newspaper outlined concerns surrounding board members with industry or commercial interests seeking to influence editorial matters.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Francie Gorman and director general Damian McDonald both hold seats on the board, while the IFA has the power to nominate two other members. There are six independent board members. Three seats are currently vacant.

Liam Woulfe was appointed chairman in September last year following the exit of Matt Dempsey, who held the position for 11 years. Mr Woulfe owns Freshgrass Unlimited, which holds a 20 per cent stake in Irish fertiliser company Grassland Agro.

When contacted, Mr Woulfe said the board was “managing the business in tandem with the management”.

“The focus is on doing the right thing for the business all the way through,” he said. “We manage the business. We don’t manage the paper. We don’t get into those conversations, and we won’t be making any comment about the topics that you are raising there.

“We’re managing every aspect of our business in the proper way, and whatever needs to be done will always be done for the betterment of the group.”

Asked directly about a rift with Mr Kennedy, Mr Woulfe said: “I have nothing to say about that, no more than I have anything to say about my own job.”

Asked about the lease on Tullamore Farm, he said he had no comment to make.