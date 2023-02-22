Irish Farmers Journal names Jack Kennedy as editor

Jack Kennedy will take over as editor with immediate effect

Jack Kennedy has been named as the new editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Mr Kennedy takes up the position with immediate effect after parent group The Agricultural Trust unanimously ratified his appointment, the newspaper said in a statement. His predecessor Justin McCarthy announced in October he would step down after a decade in the role.

Mr Kennedy has been with the Farmers Journal for close to 20 years, serving as dairy editor and most recently as deputy editor, the newspaper added.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be appointed Editor at the Irish Farmers Journal and to lead a talented team focused on promoting Irish food and farming,” Mr Kennedy said. “I will ensure we continue to innovate and challenge conventional thinking, to support, inform and serve farmers, their families and wider rural communities.”

“He has proven himself to be both innovative and capable,” Agricultural Trust chairman Matt Dempsey said.